Odell Beckham Jr.'s role during his Rams debut was extremely limited, seeing just 15 offensive snaps on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. However, much of it had to do with Beckham still trying to learn the Rams' offense as he had only gone through one practice prior to taking the field for the first time with his new team. Initially, the expectation was that Beckham wouldn’t play in Monday night's Week 10 matchup due to him still transitioning – but after the Rams lost Robert Woods to a season-ending ACL injury – the team was left with no other choice but to play Beckham just days after arriving at the team headquarters in Thousands Oaks, CA.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO