Star Trek: Discovery just made holodecks even more bonkers. Star Trek: Discovery may have just made holodecks even more bonkers. For those new to the franchise, holodecks, in theory, are a cool idea. In theory. In practicality, they would be an unmitigated mess with systems collapsing all the time due to the sheer strain of it all. Holodecks essentially work as a light and sound show on a treadmill, bending and folding things in a way that allows you to move about freely yet never obstructing views of anyone else who may be in there with you.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO