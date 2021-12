EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted towns and cities around the state to take steps to help stop the spread. "Unfortunately, like the rest of the state, just in the last couple of weeks, we've seen a substantial increase in cases to where we're back in high community transmission," said Laurence Burnsed, health director for the town of East Hartford.

