William Shatner’s Space Flight Documented in Amazon Special ‘Shatner in Space’

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
 4 days ago
William Shatner’s trek to the stars – see what we did there? — aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is the topic of an hour-long Amazon special airing Dec. 15. The Prime Video will recount Shatner’s flight with the crew of Blue Origins, along with the growing friendship between the “Star...

The Independent

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game.It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan.Television which helped shape our expectations, was there to witness them being upended. It also was our window when racism met its match in court; when the “Star Wars” franchise proved its enduring power and Oprah Winfrey did the same; Capt. Kirk soared into space, and a movie production turned deadly.Here are...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

GMA's Michael Strahan shares surprising details of pre-space flight routine

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan shared details of his pre-flight routine with his co-stars on Wednesday, just hours before his space launch was delayed 48 hours. The former NFL star will be part of Blue Origin's third human flight taken this year, following the headline-making space venture by founder Jeff Bezos and later Star Trek star William Shatner.
NFL
Sun-Journal

Shatner beams down to Brunswick Trekkies’ wedding

When Brunswick residents Jim Grant and Amy Wells stepped into the next frontier of their lives by getting married earlier this month, they did so with an in-person blessing from Capt. Kirk himself, Willam Shatner. “I’ve been a lifelong Star Trek fan,” said Grant, who serves as the vice-chair of...
gratefulweb.com

Tune In Alert: SiriusXM To Broadcast "Space, Elvis, And William Shatner"

Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album 'Bill' on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
FanSided

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner attended a fans wedding

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner is popping up as a guest to fan’s weddings. Two Star Trek fans, Jim Grant and Amway Wells got married this November in Ticonderoga, NY. If you recognize the city, this is where the fan-made Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is located. The two fans were married at a hotel in front of their friends and family as most couples are, but unlike most couples, their crop of guests featured a former Starfleet Admiral. Well, he played one on T.V. anyway; William Shatner.
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Bill" by William Shatner (8/10)

To paraphrase the original TV series Star Trek, Shatner has always boldly gone where few have gone before. At 90, this is the 11th album release for the acclaimed actor, director, author and auteur. And it is, perhaps, his most revealing work to date, where he reflects poetically on pivotal moments in his personal life and career. Shades of Ken Nordine’s “Word Jazz,” tracks like “Monday Night in London” and “What Do We Know” utilize illustrative word play and clever sound design. Enter the mind of “Bill,” with several guests, including Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, sax man Dave Koz and steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
trekcore.com

Amazon Prime Video Debuts SHATNER IN SPACE on December 15

After his trip to the Kármán line aboard Jeff Bezos’ second Blue Origin flight in October, Star Trek legend William Shatner will be the focus of an Amazon Prime documentary special debuting next week. A one-hour special debuting on Amazon’s Prime Video service on December 15, Shatner in Space documents...
Fatherly

Energize! ‘Shatner in Space’ Documentary Hits Prime Next Week

If you’re done binging the Beatles documentary, and you’ve checked out our overlooked 2021 documentaries (including the origin of Sesame Street and the brilliance of Kurt Vonnegut) there’s some good news. There’s still one more excellent documentary left in 2021. And this one was a surprise! On December 15, Amazon will release Shatner in Space, a new one-hour special detailing William Shatner’s historic journey into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard.
FanSided

New documentary about William Shatner will prove age is just a number

Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.
Digital Trends

How to watch Blue Origin’s third space tourism flight on Saturday

Blue Origin is making final preparations for the third crewed launch of its New Shepard rocket. The mission was originally set for Thursday, December 9, but strong winds at the launch site in West Texas forced it to be pushed to Saturday, December 11. The 10-minute trip to the edge...
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Inc.com

Michael Strahan's Latest Venture Is Bringing Him to New Heights--Aboard a Blue Origin Space Flight

Michael Strahan has frequently reached for the stars in his wide-ranging career. But his latest venture takes that aim literally. The former athlete turned media personality is set to board Blue Origin's next 10-minute space flight this Saturday, December 11 (rescheduled from December 9 because of weather concerns). Just a few months ago, in July, Strahan reported from the ground in Texas when CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's first crewed launch. The Good Morning America co-host was later approached by the company to board an upcoming flight--an offer he accepted "without hesitation," he announced on the show in late November.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Yet another billionaire heads to space tonight

New York (CNN Business) — Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, will strap into a Russian-built Soyuz capsule and rocket into outer space early Wednesday morning, kicking off the first self-funded tourism mission to the International Space Station in a decade. The capsule will ride into orbit atop a Soyuz rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
