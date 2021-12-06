1 killed in crash on I-95 south in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Interstate 95 south in New Haven Sunday night.

Troopers said 42-year-old Yolanda Ecton of New Haven was traveling on I-95 south on the Q Bridge when she lost control and crashed into the concrete traffic barrier in the median. She then collided with the concrete traffic barrier on the right shoulder, state police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The center lane was closed due to the crash but has since reopened.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jackson #1422 at Troop G.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.