During this bye week, I have been doing some real reflecting. I’ve thought about how the white chocolate macadamia nut cookies are the end all and be all of Christmas cookies, how when I got deep into the movie JFK was a turning point for me in my life, and how learning that a lot of it wasn’t true sort of deflated me for a bit, and how Duke Johnson might never have signed with the Dolphins due to that pesky Mandela Effect occurring to our universe. I’ve thought long and hard about a lot of things. But one of the things I have really given a lot of thought about is how the Miami Dolphins can pull off the impossible and be the first 1-6 team to make the playoffs.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO