For the second time in the last six years, the Rutgers University women’s soccer team is headed to the College Cup, also known as the NCAA Final Four. The Scarlet Knights punched their ticket to Santa Clara, California for the national semifinals with a thrilling penalty kick session against Arkansas, which saw Meagan McClelland of Kearny not only make a save in goal during the penalty kicks, but scored on a kick of her own, enabling the Scarlet Knights to advance to face Florida State, the nation’s No. 1-ranked squad.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO