ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Deputies Ask for Public’s Help in Search for Michael Silverstein, Last Seen in San Marcos

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CfNk_0dEsThOo00
Michael Silverstein. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday searched for a man missing from San Marcos.

A helicopter announcement asked residents for their help in locating Michael Silverstein, 58, who was last seen at around noon in the area of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway.

Authorities described Silverstein as a white male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, 320 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Public Help in Locating Suspect in Del Mar Hit-and-Run

Police are again seeking the public’s help Thursday for tips leading to a suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in Del Mar Heights. Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, the 64-year-old victim crossed the street on the 3200 block of Del Mar Heights Road when he was struck by a blue Honda Accord, according to the San Diego Police Department.
DEL MAR, CA
Times of San Diego

Teenager Beaten, Shot on El Cerrito Street

A group of assailants attacked a young man for unknown reasons on an El Cerrito-area roadside early Thursday, pummeling him and shooting him in the leg before fleeing, authorities reported. The 18-year-old man was standing at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
Times of San Diego

Sheriff’s Officials Take Aim at Study That Says Agency Disproportionately Used Force Against Black Residents

Recent use-of-force incidents by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department personnel involved Black citizens 18% of the time, though the group makes up far less of the local population, according to a study released Thursday. The period covered, through last year, showed the disparity even though the white demographic is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Faces Arrest After Trying to Burn Down His Apartment in El Cajon

A man who is hospitalized with burn injuries is expected to be booked in the county jail after his apartment was set on fire near Wells Park in El Cajon. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded at 388 Shady Lane to a man allegedly intimidating his roommate with a baseball bat and “turned on the gas in the kitchen threatening to burn the apartment down,” according to the El Cajon Police Department.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Seen#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Mother, Son Identified as Victims of Fatal Shooting in Imperial Beach; Suspect Still at Large

Authorities Monday publicly identified a mother and her adult son who were fatally shot over the weekend in Imperial Beach. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday found 55-year-old Raquel Pitsenberger and Marco “Tony” Valadez Jr., 35, mortally wounded inside a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Jeep Driver Arrested After Pedestrian Critically Injured in Mission Beach

A 24-year-old woman driving a Jeep was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a pedestrian in a crosswalk was struck in Mission Beach, authorities said Sunday. Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man suffering from a fractured pelvis, to an nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered life threatening, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Suffers Punctured Lung When Car Rolls Over, Burns in Torrey Pines

A woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle she drove rolled over and caught on fire in Torrey Pines, police said Sunday. The woman, 48, was driving eastbound on 3000 Science Park Road at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. As she crossed the intersection of Torreyana Road her car collided with the center island at 3100 Merryfield Row, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pauma Valley House Damaged in Fire

A multi-family home was damaged by a fire Saturday in the Pauma Valley community, Cal Fire San Diego said. The fire was reported in the 32000 block of Luiseno Circle Drive and was knocked down by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire tweeted. Firefighters remained on the scene for mop-up operations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy