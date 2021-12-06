Chris Holtmann "Feeling Fine," Will Coach Buckeyes Tonight at Penn State
Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann is “feeling fine” and with the team for tonight’s game at Penn State, per confirmation from the Athletics Communications Department.
A few days ago, lead assistant coach Ryan Pedon filled in for a sick Holtmann to help preview the Big Ten opener for both teams. Holtmann is working through a non-COVID illness.
The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions square off in the first league game for both teams inside the Bryce Jordan Center coming up at 7:30 p.m.
Ohio State (5-2) is coming off a wild 71-66 come-from-behind victory against top-ranked Duke last Tuesday in Columbus. Holtmann’s bunch trailed by 13 at halftime before striking a rally.
The Buckeyes made the Big Ten Tournament Championship game last season, dropping a wild 91-88 overtime contest with top-seeded Illinois. Ohio State’s path toward the always-challenging league slate begins tonight.
Stay tuned for more updates and analysis throughout the game…
