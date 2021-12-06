ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Holtmann "Feeling Fine," Will Coach Buckeyes Tonight at Penn State

By Adam Prescott
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann is “feeling fine” and with the team for tonight’s game at Penn State, per confirmation from the Athletics Communications Department.

A few days ago, lead assistant coach Ryan Pedon filled in for a sick Holtmann to help preview the Big Ten opener for both teams. Holtmann is working through a non-COVID illness.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions square off in the first league game for both teams inside the Bryce Jordan Center coming up at 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State (5-2) is coming off a wild 71-66 come-from-behind victory against top-ranked Duke last Tuesday in Columbus. Holtmann’s bunch trailed by 13 at halftime before striking a rally.

The Buckeyes made the Big Ten Tournament Championship game last season, dropping a wild 91-88 overtime contest with top-seeded Illinois. Ohio State’s path toward the always-challenging league slate begins tonight.

Stay tuned for more updates and analysis throughout the game…

