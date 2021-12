First the 49ers lost the game. Then they may have lost their starting running back. Elijah Mitchell currently is in the 49ers' concussion protocol and could miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mitchell suffered this concussion in the second half Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks when he got forearmed in the helmet. He laid on the ground for a few moments, walked to the sideline, got checked for a concussion, passed the NFL's indepedent doctor's tests, returned to the game and then reported feeling symptoms Sunday night.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO