If you thought this would be a game dominated by offense, you forgot NFL defenses get paid too, and that's truly what defined the day when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed the Indianapolis Colts a 38-31 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12. The ship was righted by Tom Brady and Co. after they stopped a two-game slide in Week 11, but they ran up against the Indianapolis Colts -- a team riding high on a three-game win streak that most recently includes a full-on dismantling of the Buffalo Bills -- pushing the Bucs to the absolute limit.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO