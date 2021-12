Johnson could take on a larger role Sunday against the Saints, as Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports that Tevin Coleman (concussion) won't play. Johnson and Austin Walter likely will split reps in the backfield with Coleman joining Michael Carter (ankle) on the sideline. The Jets have been reluctant to give Johnson much work on the ground, as he's logged more than six rushing attempts only once this season, but he has caught at least five passes on three separate occasions.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO