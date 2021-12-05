ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Shelby Harris: Available Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Harris (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Kansas City,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
thednvr.com

Justin Simmons explains why the Denver Broncos “have to find a way” against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Broncos viewed Sunday’s game against the Chargers as a must-win. Next week’s game against the Chiefs is a step above that. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KKTV

Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas found dead in his home at 33

DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas. An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news. Late Thursday night, police in Roswell Georgia confirmed Thomas was found dead in his home.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chargers#American Football
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Sunday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Preview

All four teams in the AFC West are separated by a single game, and this dramatic divisional race will get prime-time treatment when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football." This rivalry has historically been streaky, dating back to the Chiefs (née Dallas Texans) winning...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Broncos odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

Every year is a new year in the NFL that brings with it a blank slate upon which fans can dream of their favorite team winning it all. But somehow, despite the Denver Broncos currently sitting with a winning record of 6-5 just one game back of the division lead in the AFC West, it’s hard to find anyone who really believes they’re going to have the substance required to maintain such a posture down the stretch. One major test will come this Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Bobby Massie: Inactive Sunday

Massie (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Massie's absence was expected after he was listed as doubtful earlier this week. Expect Cameron Fleming to start at right tackle with Quinn Bailey also being an option to see increased work.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Will be on pitch count Sunday

Coach Vic Fangio said that Chubb (ankle), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, will be on a pitch count during his first game back from injured reserve Sunday against the Chargers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. Chubb suffered a minor setback early in the week, but he will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy