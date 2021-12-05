Broncos' Shelby Harris: Available Sunday

DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas. An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news. Late Thursday night, police in Roswell Georgia confirmed Thomas was found dead in his home.
