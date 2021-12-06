ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Coaching Search: Who Will the Tigers Turn to?

By Zach Lentz
 4 days ago
Head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for, at least one coordinator after defensive coordinator Brent Venables' decision to leave Tiger Town for Oklahoma as the Sooners' head coach. And with rumors that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be leaving for a head coaching job, Swinney may be looking to replace both coordinators.

We know that Swinney has told everyone for years that he has a plan should any of his assistant coaches leave, and a lot of times that involves looking internally rather than outside the program.

While there are some possible names that will more than likely be high on Swinney's list, passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter for the offensive side and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive ends coach Todd Bates for the defensive side, these names are names that we believe would be a good fit IF Swinney wants to look outside the program.

Offensive Coordinator:

Zach Lentz: Joe Brady: The former LSU OC made the jump to the NFL after leading one of the most prolific offenses in college football history in 2019. However, as of Sunday, he is unemployed after being fired by Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule. Swinney would be crazy to not at least make a call to Brady and gauge his interest.

Jason Priester: Tom Manning: Since returning as Iowa State's offensive coordinator prior to the 2019 season, the Cyclones have produced two of the most prolific offenses in the history of the program. His offenses have been extremely balanced over the past couple of season and he has been a Broyles Award nominee twice in the past three seasons.

Brad Senkiw: Dan Mullen: The former Florida coach didn't get fired because he forgot how to call ball plays. Instead, he simply got beat in the game of recruiting and lost the respect of his locker room. Mullen might not be cut out to be a head coach at a big-time program, but he is one of the best schemers and play-callers in the game. He is a genius at finding advantageous matchups, and he can run an offense with either a passing or dual-threat quarterback. He's not a popular name, but he's the best available in terms of acumen and experience.

Defensive Coordinator:

Zach Lentz: Gary Patterson: The former TCU head coach understands the defensive side of the ball after coaching in the wild west that is the Big 12. Understanding that Patterson may have a desire to be a head coach somewhere and not a coordinator still doesn't mean that he should not at least be on the list of potential calls that Swinney makes.

Jason Priester: Marion Hobby: The former assistant under Venables has spent time with the Jaguars, Dolphins and Bengals since leaving Clemson after the 2016 season. Hobby spent six seasons coaching the defensive ends under Venables and was a vital part of the staff that fielded some of the best defenses in the nations from 2011-16.

Brad Senkiw: Jim Leonhard: The Wisconsin DC has made his alma mater one of the best stop units in the game for several seasons. He's very similar to Venables in that he takes away the run first and foremost and then gets after the passer on third downs. He might not be easy to get, but the ability to have a shot at coaching in the playoffs could be what he needs to elevate his status as a potential head coach.

Comments / 2

 

Clemson, SC
