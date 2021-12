AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has seen 28 homicides so far for 2021; the highest number in more than 20 years. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said if that number seems high, it’s because it is. “We haven’t had that top a number since 1994. That’s the last time […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO