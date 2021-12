NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — With Collin Morikawa, it’s only a matter of time. He will summit the World Ranking. It is a when, not an if. That was true before this week. It would’ve been true had he finished dead-last this week. But Collin Morikawa is not finishing dead-last this week or any other week. He is the finest golfer in the world at present, capable of building a five-shot lead through 54 holes against a who’s-who field of superstars without his A-game. He has done exactly that at the Hero World Challenge, his eight-under 64 on Saturday pushing him to 18 under and within a whisper’s distance of a moment every golfer dreams of: becoming World No. 1.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO