For months, whenever a lab in Virginia sequences a sample of the virus that causes COVID-19, it’s almost unfailingly been linked to the delta variant. “It’s been really hard to see anything but delta,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, director of the clinical laboratory at UVA Health. Nationally, it accounts for 99 percent of new coronavirus cases. Over the month of September, Mathers’ lab analyzed more than 1,000 samples from Virginia and didn’t find a single other variant. But after months of concern over the highly infectious form of the virus, public health experts have a new variant to worry about.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO