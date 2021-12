Senior guard Danielle Rauch caught the ball behind the 3-point arc. Leading Oregon State by five — with just two minutes left to play — she pulled up from deep. The shot clanked off the rim, but senior forward Naz Hillmon managed to grab the offensive rebound. With another chance to score, the ball was swung to Maddie Nolan — who stood waiting at the 3-point arc. She side-stepped to lose her defender and splashed a three to expand the Wolverines lead.

