BCSO: Westbound I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to vehicle fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire that happened on westbound I-40 near the Route 66 Casino Sunday evening. At one point officials closed westbound I-40 near the 139 exit to investigate the scene. It has since been reopened.

No other information about the crash has been released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.