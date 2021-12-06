ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

BCSO: Westbound I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to vehicle fire

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGBVg_0dEsQiSa00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire that happened on westbound I-40 near the Route 66 Casino Sunday evening. At one point officials closed westbound I-40 near the 139 exit to investigate the scene. It has since been reopened.

No other information about the crash has been released at this time.

