COPPER MOUNTAIN — In the first of four halfpipe Olympic qualifiers this season, Steamboat Springs resident Taylor Gold made the finals. More than 40 of the best halfpipe snowboarders in the world gathered at Copper Mountain on Thursday for the U.S. Grand Prix. Gold finished fourth in heat one with a score of 83. He qualified for the finals alongside U.S. National team members Shaun White and Chase Josey.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO