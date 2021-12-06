O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get Baseball HOF

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, as announced by the Hall of Fame this evening. Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee) and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO