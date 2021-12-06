ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get Baseball HOF

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame...

MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend Minnie Minoso joins baseball HOF

Chicago White Sox Legend Minnie Minoso has been elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by The Golden Days Era committee. Minoso is a 13-time All-Star, a 1947 World Series champion, and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He definitely deserved to be in the Hall of Fame and they did a great job by finally electing him. He had some great seasons throughout his career including 1951 with the White Sox where he hit .324 with 10 home runs and stole 31 bases.
MLB
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
Six voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Six individuals were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today, it was announced. Long-time Negro Leaguers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were voted in by the. Early Baseball Era committee, while Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat were voted in by the Golden Days Era committee.
MLB
WIBC.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
kduz.com

Oliva and Kaat both get elected to the Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, as announced by the Hall of Fame this evening. Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee) and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat finally get the HOF call

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were two of the Minnesota Twins’ best players in team history. We actually ranked them No. 7 and No. 19 in our list of the Greatest Players in Franchise History. Now, almost forty years after Kaat finished playing, both are now in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:
MLB
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball World Reacts To Gil Hodges’ HOF Induction

Despite MLB being in a lockout, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced its Golden Era Class of 2022, which included former Met Gil Hodges. Joe D. was very pleased with Hodges finally getting the call to the hall. Art Shamsky, Vin Scully and Howie Rose were among others who celebrated the news publicly.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

MLB
fox40jackson.com

MLB
FanSided

MLB
