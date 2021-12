In a week that the Rams desperately need to get back in the win column, this game has the potential for L.A. to 'get right' as they host the Jaguars in Week 13. Just when the Rams could do no wrong for the greater part of the first two months of the season, they've hit a wall in recent weeks, dropping each of their last three games. The offense isn't nearly as efficient as it had been early on and the defense has shown vulnerability in key areas that teams have begun to exploit.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO