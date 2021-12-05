ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tommaso Ciampa posts photo tribute to Johnny Gargano ahead of War Games

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a tribute to partner, friend, and opponent, Johnny Gargano. Gargano’s NXT contract reportedly expires after NXT War Games. In the post, Ciampa said “if tonight is the last time...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Contract Updates On Candice LeRae And Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract will reportedly expire in the spring of 2022, but the deal will likely be automatically extended due to her time off. As we’ve noted, LeRae is currently out of action while pregnant with her first child, but it was recently revealed that her contract will expire some time in 2022.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Shares Throwback Photo With Johnny Gargano, QT Marshall Honored In Orlando, AEW Considering West Coast Shows

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students. She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”
WWE
411mania.com

Bron Breakker on His Title Loss to Tommaso Ciampa, Being a Generational Talent

– WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Bron Breakker appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed the upcoming WarGames match set for later this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bron Breakker on working with NXT legends like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa: “I’m working with guys like...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Likely Exploring All Options As WWE Contract Expires

Johnny Gargano is in an interesting situation right now as his NXT contract runs up. A report recently came out saying that he inked a one-week extension on his deal. WWE wants him for much longer than that. There could be interest elsewhere. AEW could very well want to sign...
WWE
Pete Dunne
Tommaso Ciampa
Johnny Gargano
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Seemingly Confirms His WWE Departure With One Last 'Glorious Bomb'

Johnny Gargano's contract status with WWE is one of the big backstage storylines heading into tonight's NXT WarGames pay-per-view. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion recently signed a one-week extension on his WWE contract that would keep him around for Sunday's event, where he'll team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight for a WarGames match. Gargano has kept quiet about his contract situation, but hours before the show he and Tommaso Ciampa posted one last "Glorious Bomb," a meme the two created where they'd surprise Bobby Roode at random locations with his iconic entrance theme.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Shares His Thoughts About Johnny Gargano

Bron Breakker says Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames main event win was just the beginning for his rise to the top. The Men’s WarGames match saw Breakker lead Team 2.0 (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo) to a win over Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Pete Dunne). Breakker even pinned Ciampa to get the victory. After the show, Breakker spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and gave his fresh reaction to the bout.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – WWE Actively Working To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s contracts with WWE NXT will be expiring in the very near future. WWE officials have been working hard in recent weeks to re-sign them. According to a report from Fightful, WWE officials began contract extension talks with Johnny...
WWE
FanSided

WWE stars react to Johnny Gargano’s farewell speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic "Rebel Heart" entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses Fans After NXT WarGames Amidst Rumors Of WWE Exit

It appears fans will have to wait until Tuesday’s NXT to know if Sunday’s WarGames event was Johnny Gargano’s final outing in WWE. After Sunday’s show went off the air, fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL chanted “Thank You, Johnny” and “Please Don’t Go” to show their appreciation for Johnny Wrestling.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES: Fallout from War Games, Gargano Addresses Future, Wagner vs. KOR, Briggs & Jensen vs. Creed Bros., Hayes vs. Lumis, Toxic Attraction vs. Feroz & Leon, Escobar vs. Quinn

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... KOR just seems to make bad choices when it comes to his friends. Stabbed in the back by just about everyone he’s partnered with in NXT, KOR hoped that Wagner would be different. Oh, silly Kyle. Don’t you ever learn? After Wagner turned on KOR at War Games, KOR demanded this match for tonight.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE NXT Future, Attacked By NXT Superstar

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT. Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, a newsworthy NXT

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she breaks down the December 7th edition of this pretty newsworthy edition. This is a very honest review that includes insight and commentary from the live chat. A very fun show perfect for all NXT 2.0 fans. Topics Rundown:. Overall thoughts. Johnny Gargano gone...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT WarGames?, Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo Thanking The Fans

Following Sunday night’s “WarGames” pay-per-view event, Johnny Gargano cut a promo and said he’ll address his future on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano’s post-show promo, where he said the following,. “I want to say thank you. There wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling...
WWE

