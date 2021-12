Christopher Laureigh led Southern with two goals as it bested Howell, 5-1 at the Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Matthew Raylman, Andrew Buda and Ben Gautier all knocked in goals for the Rams (3-1) in the win. They found the net twice in the first period, twice more in the second and once in the third.

FARMINGDALE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO