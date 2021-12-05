ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here are Tyler, the Creator’s favourite Jay-Z songs

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always fascinating to learn the favourite songs of artists and Tyler, the Creator’s picks for the best Jay-Z songs might surprise you. It started when Spotify’s Carl Chery asked his Twitter followers what their top five favourite Jay-Z songs were (“without overthinking it”), in celebration of the rapper’s birthday on...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kid Cudi
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Elle

Here's Beyoncé Kissing Jay-Z in a Sparkly Silver Gucci x Balenciaga Suit

Last night, Beyoncé publicly shared a rare kissing photo with her husband, Jay-Z, to mark his birthday. Bey posted a carousel of shots from their celebration, with a few images featuring just her alone in her fantastic sparkly silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit. This is primarily Beyoncé's outfit post after all, even if it was Jay-Z’s day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hot969boston.com

25 of Jay-Z’s Most Iconic Lyrics

Jay-Z is one of the most influential artists that only scratches the surface at hip-hop alone. Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, has continued to stay relevant through music and lucrative business deals that made him the first rapper billionaire. As of 64th Grammy Awards he is now the most Grammy-nominated artist with 83 nods surpassing Quincy Jones. Jay-Z continues to set the standard in hip-hop by reaching to new heights of success.
MUSIC
NME

Pharrell on JAY-Z’s creative process: “He’s an odd guy”

Pharrell has lifted the curtain on what it’s like working with JAY-Z, sharing details about the rapper’s creative process in a new interview. Speaking to Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Pharrell revealed that one of the things Jay has done in the past while working together is repeat his bars back to him in falsetto because that’s how he’d think them up.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pharrell Describes Jay-Z's Writing Process As "Weird" But "Amazing"

Every rapper has their own writing process. Where some rappers are constantly writing in a notebook, or in the notes app, others never write a single lyric. Jay-Z has long been known as someone who doesn't write lyrics. His raps aren't necessarily freestyles, but they aren't read off a page, either. Hov is known for having one of the best minds in the game, and much like with Lil Wayne, fans and peers have been in awe for two-and-a-half decades at his ability to keep every line of every song just inside his head.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z's Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday

In honor of Jay-Z's 52nd birthday, he teamed up with Vevo through Roc Nation to release several of the legendary Brooklyn rapper's most iconic music videos on YouTube. Included in the list are “Empire State of Mind,” and “Run This Town." “To celebrate being added to the world’s largest music...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Virgil Abloh

After Virgil Abloh's tragic death on Sunday (Nov. 28), many of is celebrity peers and collaborators took to social media to share words of tribute and reflection for Virgil. The creative director of Louis Vuitton impacted many in hip-hop with his creative direction and inspiration. His battle with cancer, while documented, did not deter him from striving for his goals.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
BROOKLYN, NY
SFGate

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande All Vy For Best Original Song Consideration

This year, a who’s who of Grammy-nominated artists and household names lead the original song Oscar race. But it’s still early days so anything can happen. Original song reigning queen H.E.R. has “Automatic Woman,” from “Bruised,” while “Right Where I Belong” by Brian Wilson and Jim James that plays in the doc “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” could gain traction with voters. Lead actress contender Jennifer Hudson teamed with Carole King for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” a potential contender from “Respect.”
MUSIC
Complex

Tyler, the Creator Remembers Virgil Abloh’s Passion and Artistry: ‘That Hand of His Opened Doors’

Tyler, the Creator shared a moving message on Monday in remembrance of the “helping hand” of Virgil Abloh, who died over the weekend at the age of 41. In an Instagram post that included several photos, including one of the two of them together, Tyler reflected on the permanent impact of the tireless artist and how his legacy will continue to inspire him moving forward. The Call Me If You Get Lost artist also remembered “Sir Abloh” as a “true geek” whose passion for creativity was present in all of his work and revealed the G-Class collab with Mercedes-Benz as his personal favorite of Virgil’s uniquely monumental pieces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Evening Star

Tyler, the Creator's moving eulogy at Virgil Abloh memorial

Tyler, the Creator gave a moving eulogy at Virgil Abloh's memorial in Chicago on Monday (06.12.21). Stars and friends of the late fashion icon - who died last month at the age of 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - came out to honour the memory of the late Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Menswear and Off-White founder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

[WATCH] Tyler, the Creator Lists His 6 Favorite JAY-Z Songs of All Time

Over the weekend, the Hip-Hop community celebrated the 52nd birthday of JAY-Z. As fans shared their favorite songs and more, Tyler, the Creator got in on the conversation and revealed his 6 favorite Jigga songs of all time. There was no order for how he listed the tracks. Included in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Launches New Fragrance "French Waltz"

Tyler, the Creator has outdone himself, yet again. After landing at the #1 spot on HNHH's Hottest Albums of 2021 list this week, the 30-year-old creative announces the launch of his new fragrance, titled French Waltz. The announcement was made with a video uploaded to the GOLF le FLEUR* page...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kanye and Drake’s reunion concert will stream on Amazon Prime

The whole world wants to see what happens when Kanye West and Drake reunite onstage, which is why Amazon Prime are streaming their joint concert this week. Ye and his rival finally brought an end to their longstanding feud last month after Ye offered Drake an olive branch. He did so in attempt to convince his fellow rapper to perform their newest albums together with the time to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.
MUSIC
AFP

Jay-Z busts Western cowboy myths in all-Black 'The Harder They Fall'

Jay-Z said Thursday that his new Western movie "The Harder They Fall" aims to correct misconceptions that all cowboys were white, wore ponchos and listened to "Italian guitar music." The US rap superstar is a producer on the Netflix revenge drama starring Idris Elba and Regina King among an all-Black ensemble, as real and once-famous characters from the Old West. While classic Hollywood Westerns such as Clint Eastwood's Spaghetti Western "Dollars" trilogy -- famously scored by Italian maestro Ennio Morricone -- ignored many minorities, around one in four historical cowboys were Black, according to the film's director Jeymes Samuel. "There are a lot of people that would like that history to still stay uncovered," Jay-Z told a virtual press conference.
MOVIES

