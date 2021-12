The voices of children “must” be listened to in the wake of the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.It comes as the Government announced a major review into the circumstances which led to the six-year-old’s murder by stepmother Emma Tustin at their home in Solihull.It emerged in court the boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.Dame Rachel de Souza said more must be done to support social workers to spot similar cases, but the coronavirus lockdown has “weakened” the system.She told BBC...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO