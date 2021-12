The Detroit Lions made a head-scratching move toward the end of their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears that eventually led to their demise. On third down, with the Bears inching toward the goal line, the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts as they had trouble with too many men being on the field. The timeout penalty allowed Bears quarterback Andy Dalton to convert the first down and give Cairo Santos an easier try for the game-winning field goal. The Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts with about 1:54 remaining in the game.

