An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO