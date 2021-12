Night Tube services in London will be disrupted again this weekend because of a fresh strike by drivers in a dispute over new rosters.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on the Central and Victoria lines for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evening.The union says new rosters have been imposed without agreement, while London Underground (LU) insists drivers will only be rostered up to four night shift weekends a year.I apologise to customers who may experience another weekend of disruption because of RMT action on the Central and Victoria linesNick Dent, London UndergroundTransport for...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO