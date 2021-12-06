ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Files Trademark On 'Next In Line' And Three Other Ring Names

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE has filed for new trademarks. On December 1, WWE filed to trademark "Next In Line." As previously reported, this is the name of WWE's NIL program that was constructed to recruit and develop collegiate athletes into potential future Superstars. Full description:. Organizing and conducting a program to enhance...

