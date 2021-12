I recently returned from the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry had declared COP26 the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” I must admit that in my idealized science-based world in which facts determine outcomes, I expected that a clear understanding of our climate emergency would compel the 197 Parties representing more than 200 nations to deliver a robust outcome at COP26. While the agreed-upon Glasgow Climate Pact achieved some significant objectives, pledges fell 1 degree C short of securing a habitable future world. COP26 commitments have put our planetary fever on a path toward at least 2.4 degree C of warming by 2100 as opposed to the Paris Agreement aspiration of 1.5 degrees C.

