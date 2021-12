The 108th Grey Cup is going to be a rematch of the 107th edition of the game. That game, back in 2019, saw the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 to claim the Canadian Football League championship, and now those teams will be facing off again in Hamilton this coming Sunday. (The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The Tiger-Cats beat the Toronto Argonauts 27-19 on the road in the CFL Eastern Final early Sunday, and then the Blue Bombers (seen celebrating a first-quarter touchdown from receiver Rasheed Bailey) beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-17 at home in the Western Final later Sunday to punch their own ticket to a Grey Cup rematch.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO