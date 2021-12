Charlotte Hornets forward/center Mason Plumlee will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plumlee is dealing with a calf strain, and he's been ruled out of action for Friday's game after coming in questionable. It doesn't seem as though he will be out long-term, so expect a return to the court in the near future. PJ Washington could be Plumlee's replacement at starting center.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO