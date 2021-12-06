ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking cooler temperatures and chances of snow

By Chance Gotsch
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Winds switch from the southwest back out of the northwest behind an approaching cold front tonight dropping temperatures down to the lower '30s. Tomorrow: Winds...

abc17news.com

kyma.com

Cooler temperatures are here and will stick around through the weekend

It's Friday! We are starting pretty chilly and we can expect these cool temperatures to stick around even for our afternoon. Our average for today is 68 degrees and our expected high is 67 degrees, we are feeling seasonable. Clouds will stick around however, come later in the evening skies will start to clear up.
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
Missouri State
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
#Central Missouri
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ABC4

Another round of snow with frigid temperatures!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s cold and we’re starting out with active skies in parts of Northern Utah. After our first major snowstorm delivered accumulating rain and snow yesterday, we’ll get another shot of snow accumulation in Northern Utah due to a weak disturbance dropping in. We also talked about heavier […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
98.3 The KEY

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 Getting Hammered with Up to 50 Inches of Snow

If you're planning to drive to the west side of the mountains this week, make sure you're prepared with chains, plenty of fuel, a bathroom stop before you go, and some snacks. If you have an all-wheel-drive vehicle it shouldn't be a problem. If you're not confident driving in the snow you might want to postpone the trip or take a plane or train.
