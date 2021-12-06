Tracking cooler temperatures and chances of snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area.
Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados.
REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee.
Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021
Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect.
Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
