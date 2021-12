The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their bye week in the NFL, and it seems like the week off has not let starting quarterback Matthew Stafford fully recover from his long list of injuries. The 7-3 Rams have been playing relatively well, and Stafford has been playing excellently for LA, logging in 3,014 pass yards on a 67.7% completion rate, with an eye-opening 24 touchdowns. No reports have been released on whether Stafford will play in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, as Ari Meirov tweets:

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO