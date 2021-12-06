Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Okogie missed some time with a back ailment before being deemed available for Wednesday - though he never saw the court. Now, he's questionable for Friday's contest due to back spasms. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.
The Indiana Pacers (34-38) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-49) at Target Center. Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Monday, November 29th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McDaniels will make his 11th start this season after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with a left adductor strain. In a fast tempo matchup against a Charlotte team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project McDaniels to score 18.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,100.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vanderbilt did not play on Monday and he's apparently still not feeling well. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are also questionable for Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms, so the Timberwolves may be a bit short-handed. Josh Okogie started on Monday in place of Vanderbilt and Naz Reid led the second unit with 13 points.
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t at full strength Monday against Atlanta, but they do finally seem to be trending in that direction. Minnesota got Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup, while Patrick Beverley is quickly working toward his return. McDaniels had a serious bout with the flu, in...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leandro Bolmaro is starting in Monday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Bolmaro will make his first career start after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team playing with a 98.4 pace, our models project Bolmaro to score 21.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Russell is dealing with right ankle soreness. As a result, he is considered questionable to play on Monday night against Trae Young and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Russell sit out, Leandro Bolmaro and Malik Beasley could see a larger workload.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley is questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. A report from earlier on Tuesday suggested Beverley was on track to play, so a questionable tag seems slightly more pessimistic. Still, we'll lean as though he will suit up against Utah. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours for confirmation.
At 11-12, the Minnesota Timberwolves do not seem like they are a great team in the NBA, but there is definitely a lot to like about this team’s chances of possibly making it to the playoffs this season. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have been one of the better scoring trios in the entire league this season, but this team is still lacking overall depth.
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
The New York Knicks made a shocking announcement on Monday after they revealed that Kemba Walker has been yanked out of the rotation moving forward. As it turns out, this was merely a first step in what is looking like the end of Kemba’s short-lived tenure in New York. According...
Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
