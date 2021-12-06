Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Leaves with injury

There has been chatter about Urban Meyer leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for Notre Dame but the head coach has made it be known he isn’t leaving Duval. Meyer’s name has popped up whenever a big-profile job at the collegiate level has become available, and it was no different when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. In fact, if there was an opening Meyer would have considered, it was the one in South Bend, as it was his dream job. However, he’s not leaving the Jags now nor anytime soon.

