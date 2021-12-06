ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' Tyson Campbell: Leaves with injury

Campbell (abdomen) is questionable to return Sunday against...

New York Post

Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence in possible dirty play that ends with helmet slam

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Ramsey became entangled in a potentially dirty play during the Rams’ 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars quarterback tackled L.A.’s star cornerback in the first quarter and appeared to gator roll across the 30 yard-line while holding onto Ramsey’s ankle. As the two twisted, Ramsey appeared to sit up and slam Lawrence’s helmet down on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars final injury report for Week 12: CB Shaquill Griffin listed as lone player to sit vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday afternoon, and as suspected, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) was the lone player to surface in the status column. Everyone else listed on the report was a full participant, including notables like running back James Robinson (heel/knee), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), to name a few.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Andre Cisco: Clear of injury designation

Cisco (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Cisco suffered the groin injury last week against the 49ers, but it won't affect his availability for Week 12. He's primarily played on special teams this season and should fill that role again Sunday.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Departs with ankle injury

Wilson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Wilson's departure is a big loss for the Jaguars' defense as it leaves them without their leading tackler. Jihad Ward and K'Lavon Chaisson should see more snaps in the meantime.
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins on pace to play vs. Jaguars

Happy Thanksgiving, Falcoholics! While you were enjoying the parade and/or the dog show, the Atlanta Falcons were holding one of their final practices of the weeks as they prepare to go on the road and face the Jacksonville Jaguars. We had a first look at the health of both teams on Wednesday, and Thursday remains largely the same.
blackandteal.com

Jaguars game today: Jaguars vs Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. They are looking to end a two-game losing streak and win their third game of the year. The Jags are the home team, which should give him a bit of an advantage. On the other hand, they need to avoid falling behind early in the game, which is precisely what they have done for two straight weeks.
The Florida Times-Union

Finding the football: Jaguars rookie Tyson Campbell finally gets his first NFL interception

It was a sweet moment in another bitter loss for the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell, maligned since training camp for his uncanny knack of covering a receiver well, then losing the football in the air, pulled down his first career NFL interception against the Atlanta Falcons late in the second quarter, doing just what he had failed to do earlier this season — he tracked a high pass from Matt Ryan...
sacramentosun.com

Rams' Jalen Ramsey to face Jaguars, whom he couldn't wait to leave

Jalen Ramsey has three interceptions this season, and you can rest assured the standout cornerback would like to add to that count when the Los Angeles Rams host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 27-year-old Ramsey will be suiting up for the Rams (7-4) for the 36th time when he...
FanSided

Jaguars don’t have to worry about Urban Meyer leaving for Notre Dame

There has been chatter about Urban Meyer leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for Notre Dame but the head coach has made it be known he isn’t leaving Duval. Meyer’s name has popped up whenever a big-profile job at the collegiate level has become available, and it was no different when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. In fact, if there was an opening Meyer would have considered, it was the one in South Bend, as it was his dream job. However, he’s not leaving the Jags now nor anytime soon.
