ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Active for SNF

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Risner (back) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Aric...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
denverbroncos.com

#LACvsDEN injury updates: Bridgewater returns vs. Chargers; Risner, Anderson out

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 12 game against the Chargers. 2:10 p.m. MT: Running back Melvin Gordon III is questionable to return to the game after suffering a hip injury. Gordon suffered the injury as he carried for a 12-yard gain on his first run of the day.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Snf#Mri
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

Former Saints Player Has Reportedly Died At 31

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Make Important Decision On Julio Jones

A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have message for Mike Tomlin after sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8-of-11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about...
NFL
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy