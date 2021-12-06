Broncos' Dalton Risner: Active for SNF

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 12 game against the Chargers. 2:10 p.m. MT: Running back Melvin Gordon III is questionable to return to the game after suffering a hip injury. Gordon suffered the injury as he carried for a 12-yard gain on his first run of the day.
A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have rarely been the favorites when experts and analysts make their predictions.
This week, the Jags face the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans. While the Titans easily won their first meeting this season, things will be a little different Sunday.
...
A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8-of-11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to return from his ribs injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but one of his fellow rookies could potentially see his first NFL game action. Bears coach Matt Nagy named quarterback Andy Dalton the starter and Nick Foles the backup for the...
Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
Comments / 0