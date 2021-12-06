ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Back in Sunday's game

Mitchell (head) returned to Sunday's contest at Seattle, Nick Wagoner...

ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should you start in Week 12?

I have the unenviable task of providing advice about the San Francisco 49ers’ backfield, which isn’t something I would wish on anyone. But anyway, here we are. Welcome to my fantasy football nightmare. Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a broken finger, Jeff Wilson Jr. was underwhelming last week, and Trey Sermon exists — what should fantasy managers do?
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers studs and duds: Elijah Mitchell picks up where he left off against Vikings

SANTA CLARA — A look at studs and duds from the 49ers’ 34-26 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium:. Running back Elijah Mitchell: Coming back after missing a single game following surgery to insert a pin in the broken middle finger of his right hand, Mitchell had his fourth 100-yard plus game of the season to power the 49ers running game. Consistent throughout, Mitchell gained 133 yards on 27 carries.
NFL
49erswebzone

‘He’s just a really tough-minded kid’: How Elijah Mitchell exceeded the 49ers’ expectations

115 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The way he's been playing, Elijah Mitchell may be a game or two away from breaking the 50-year-old San Francisco 49ers franchise record for the most rushing yards by a rookie. He is just 119 yards shy of surpassing Vic Washington's mark of 811 rushing yards in 1971.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers injury updates: Emmanuel Moseley out several weeks; Trenton Cannon, Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol

346 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trenton Cannon left Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in an ambulance. The 49ers running back suffered a concussion on a vicious hit from a Seahawks player on the opening kickoff, and was transported to a local hospital where he spent the night for observation.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers on Friday: Elijah Mitchell could face Vikings with pin in broken finger

Running back Elijah Mitchell practiced in a blue jersey all week, which serves as a warning that he is not to be touched during practice. That could change Sunday when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium, where it’s possible the team’s leading rusher could be available after missing just one game following surgery to insert a pin in a broken finger.
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell set to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Assessing Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott's shifting DFS values

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. It's hard to believe, but we're on the brink of Week 13 action in the NFL. The season is moving fast and the daily fantasy decisions are only heating up. With widespread injuries across the league and upsets happening on a near-weekly basis, it's never been more important to ensure you're prepared for every contest. That's why we're taking a look at notable DFS value changes with the help of our salary tracker tool.
NFL
KEYT

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going from overlooked sixth-round project out of Louisiana-Lafayette into one of the league’s productive backs as a rookie, or his knack on nearly every run for the San Francisco 49ers to churn out a couple of extra yards, Mitchell exceeds expectations. Mitchell is fourth in the NFL with 86.6 yards rushing per game and second among all backs with 3.84 yards per carry after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers injury report: Mitchell back at practice after day off

Running back Elijah Mitchell returned to the 49ers' Santa Clara practice field after the rookie was granted a "veteran rest day" on Wednesday. Mitchell definitely earned a light day with his performance on Sunday against the Vikings. The rookie carried the ball 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Elijah Mitchell is in the Concussion Protocol

First the 49ers lost the game. Then they may have lost their starting running back. Elijah Mitchell currently is in the 49ers' concussion protocol and could miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mitchell suffered this concussion in the second half Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks when he got forearmed in the helmet. He laid on the ground for a few moments, walked to the sideline, got checked for a concussion, passed the NFL's indepedent doctor's tests, returned to the game and then reported feeling symptoms Sunday night.
