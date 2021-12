Long secured his only target for eight yards during Sunday's win over the Giants. Long began his rookie season with a significant injury suffered back in August, and it took him some time to get up to speed, but he's now been active and handled a depth role in back-to-back games. The young tight end isn't yet on the fantasy radar, as he's only seen two targets through five appearances, but in dynasty formats his development will be worth monitoring.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO