Man, 52, Taken Into Custody After Alleged Bomb Threat At U.S. Post Office In Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed he had a bomb in his backpack while at a U.S. Post Office.

Glenn Stombres from Oxnard was apprehended Sunday after a brief standoff with police, police said in a news release.

According to authorities, Stombres’ backpack was searched but no trace of the threat was located.

The alleged threat, however, spurred the evacuation of the postal office in the 1960 block of N. C Street.

No further details were immediately available.