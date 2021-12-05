ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Man, 52, Taken Into Custody After Alleged Bomb Threat At U.S. Post Office In Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFXCz_0dEsNIJV00

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed he had a bomb in his backpack while at a U.S. Post Office.

Glenn Stombres from Oxnard was apprehended Sunday after a brief standoff with police, police said in a news release.

According to authorities, Stombres’ backpack was searched but no trace of the threat was located.

The alleged threat, however, spurred the evacuation of the postal office in the 1960 block of N. C Street.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman Escapes From Police Car In Oxnard, Later Captured

OXNARD (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old woman who was arrested Sunday evening in Oxnard, somehow escaped from the back of a police car, but was later recaptured. Daisy Ramos. (Oxnard PD) According to Oxnard police, at around 6:15 p.m., Daisy Ramos was taken into custody for several outstanding warrants. However, while in the back of an Oxnard police patrol car in the area of the 101 Freeway and Johnson Drive, she was somehow able to get the rear door open and jump out, police said. She ran from the scene. Police spent more than four hours searching for her. Just after 11 p.m., officers found Ramos in the 1200 block of Hibiscus Street, about two miles from where she had escaped. Police did not immediately confirm what charges she was initially wanted on prior to her arrest, but said she was never considered a threat to the public.
OXNARD, CA
nbc25news.com

Former Ithaca student in custody for alleged threat

ITHACA, Mich - The Ithaca Public Schools reports a former student has been taken into police custody for allegedly posting a threat on social media. Earlier on Tuesday all of the school buildings were on lockdown. No further information is being released.
ITHACA, MI
KTLA

2 Long Beach police officers charged after allegedly lying about arrest

Two Long Beach police officers have been charged with filing a false report and falsifying a public record after allegedly lying about an arrest three years ago, officials announced Monday. Dedier Reyes, 38, and David Salcedo, 28, both face charges in connection with a Feb. 15, 2018 incident, according to the Los Angeles County District […]
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Police: Man who opened fire in Brockton taken into custody after barricading himself inside apartment

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun in Brockton early Friday morning was taken into custody after barricading himself in an apartment, police said. Kenny Rodrigues, 27, of Brockton, is slated to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Brockton police.
BROCKTON, MA
WJON

Update: 14-Year-Old in Custody for Alleged School Threat

SAUK RAPIDS -- A 14-year-old is in custody for allegedly posting threats on social media directed at the Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school. The threats were made on Saturday. Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says they are continuing to investigate the incident, but the student claims sole responsibility for the creation of the threatening post.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Post Office#Cbsla
ksl.com

Man killed by police after allegedly attacking father, charging at officers

OREM — A man was shot and killed by police late Sunday after investigators say he attacked his father with a knife and charged at officers. At 10:46 p.m., a caller told dispatchers the 41-year-old son was in a domestic dispute with his father, 68, at a home in the area of 1100 South and 50 East, Orem police said in a statement.
OREM, UT
knsiradio.com

Student in Custody for Allegedly Creating Threatening Social Media Posts

(KNSI) — Police in Sauk Rapids say they have a 14-year-old student in custody in connection to the alleged threats made on social media directed at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. KNSI obtained screenshots of the threats, which suggested there would be a shooting Monday morning of eight students and four...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two taken into custody after attempted burglary in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ Saturday just before 9:00 a.m., officers with the Moberly Police Department responded to the 500 Block of Garfield Ave in regards to a burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers determined a male and female were inside the residence without permission and attempting to avoid arrest. A 24-year-old female was shortly taken The post Two taken into custody after attempted burglary in Moberly appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

Burlington Man Taken Into Custody After SWAT Standoff

The incident took place Saturday at a home on Burlington Pike. Raymond Hicks. Photo by Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) - A northern Kentucky man has been jailed after a lengthy standoff with police. Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 3600 block of Burlington...
BURLINGTON, KY
2urbangirls.com

Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade in Compton

An armed man wanted for assault was taken into custody today after a barricade of several hours in Compton, authorities said. The standoff began about 3:30 a.m. in the 12800 Block of South Manette Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel, including a Crisis...
COMPTON, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Newport man arrested after Post Falls shooting, alleged crime spree

A 31-year-old Newport, Washington, man is accused of shooting two people, stealing at least one car and eluding law enforcement before he was arrested Wednesday in north Idaho. Tisen Sterkel was taken into custody by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. He could not be found in the Kootenai County Jail...
NEWPORT, WA
FOX40

Sophomore taken into custody after weapon reported on Marysville campus

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A student was taken into custody Thursday morning after Marysville police investigated reports of a weapon on a high school campus. Just before 9 a.m., police said Marysville High School went into lockdown after school staff reported a student on campus had a gun. According to police, two students began to […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy