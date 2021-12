The New York Giants have had a plethora of injuries along the offensive line this year and have resorted to playing players they would not rather trot out there. The starting five of choice has been (left to right): Andrew Thomas, Matt Skura, Billy Price, Will Hernandez and Nate Solder. Skura and Price were preseason additions, Hernandez has been disappointing and Solder is clearly past his prime.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO