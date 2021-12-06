ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Blown tire caused Onslow County fire engine crash that injured crew; 1 firefighter airlifted for serious injuries

By Rodney Overton, Cheyenne Pagan
 4 days ago

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCN) — A blown tire led to a fire engine crash Saturday that injured several North Carolina firefighters — one who was airlifted for serious injuries, officials said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in Onslow County, according to Onslow County Fire Rescue Division Chief Adam Ketchum.

At least 2 volunteer firefighters injured after fire engine crashes near NC coast

The crash happened along Stella Road, which is near the White Oak River, and involved a service engine with Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, Ketchum said.

The wreck happened when a tire on a service engine blew out as the crew was returning from a Christmas parade, officials said.

The engine, which was traveling around 40 mph, left the road, crashed into a ditch, and then hit a driveway culvert.

“Our chief fought hard to control the truck, and managed to keep the truck upright as it impacted a driveway pipe and came to a stop,” Hubert fire officials said in a statement.

One firefighter was briefly trapped after the crash, Ketchum said.

The seriously injured firefighter has already had one surgery and another is planned for Monday, officials said.

“We ask that you keep us all in your prayers. We will be back, we will recover, and we will keep going. Brothers and sisters stand strong together,” Hubert fire officials said.

Crews from Western Carteret Fire, Swansboro Fire, Bear Creek Fire, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Swansboro police, Western Carteret and Onslow County EMS, and Air Link responded to the crash.

===

After the fire engine crash over the weekend, the Hubert volunteer firefighter received surgery Monday for a shattered pelvis and dislocated hip.

After leaving the Maysville annual Christmas parade on Saturday, firefighters with the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department were driving one of their trucks when a tire blew. There were 6 people in the truck total when the accident happened as they were going across Stella Bridge. The firefighter in the front passenger seat is no

“We had just replaced the tires on that truck not long after we bought her two years ago. So the tires were well maintained. They were within specs, and accidents happen. But when you lose a front steer tire on a rig that big, there’s no controlling it, there’s no stopping it,” Lucinda Williams, firefighter with the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department.

Click here to donate to the Schaffer family GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

HAVELOCK, NC
