After an injury ravaged disaster of a season — that Liverpool still managed to finish third in the league — pundits and player avatar twitter questioned if Jurgen Klopp’s side were still good enough to compete. If you’ve been around the TLO-spehere for longer than two minutes you’ll know we all felt that the drop off in the attack last season was a combination of playing 8th and 9th choice players in central defense, a mix and match midfield from game to game, and an insane fixture list that gave the players no down time. Jurgen Klopp said essentially the same thing yesterday when asked about why his team has been so much better at scoring this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO