Valencia boost European chances with 2-1 Celta Vigo win

Leicester are out of the Europa League after losing 3-2 at Napoli.An end-to-end encounter saw four goals shared in the first half in Naples, where the hosts led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas.However, the Foxes responded through Jonny Evans and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for the club.The Foxes fall to defeat in Naples.#NapLei pic.twitter.com/not4hh76CV— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 9, 2021Elmas struck again early in the second half and, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having chances to get themselves level once more, it proved decisive.Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended...

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO