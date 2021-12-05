ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Valencia boost European chances with 2-1 Celta Vigo win

By Feargal Brennan
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValencia have boosted their chances of forcing their way back into the race for Europe with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Los Che have struggled in recent weeks but a first away...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Villarreal, Granada and Celta Vigo advance in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal and Granada have cruised past sixth-division teams in the opening round of the Copa del Rey. Villarreal trounced Victoria CF 8-0 and Granada routed Club Deportivo Laguna 7-0 to advance to the second round. Celta Vigo got past fourth-division club Ebro 5-0. This season’s edition of the Copa includes teams from all six divisions of Spanish soccer with the lower-tiered clubs hosting the one-match series in the first round. Other first-division teams that have advanced included Getafe and Alavés. Second-division teams Huesca, Valladolid and Sporting Gijón also reached the second round.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights and goals: Alavés 1-2 Celta in LaLiga 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between Alavés and Celta de Vigo of matchday 14 of LaLiga Santander 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 9:28 AM6 hours ago. 70' GOOOOAL for Celta!. Iago Aspas...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iago Aspas
Tribal Football

Valencia coach Bordalas happy with Copa win at CD Utrillas

Valencia coach Jose Bordalas was left pleased with their Copa del Rey victory against CD Utrillas. VCF were comfortable 3-0 winners at Utrillas on Thursday night. Bordalas said, "You can always draw positive conclusions. Even when you play a first Copa del Rey tie against a team from divisions below us. Today we were playing in a different scenario than usual, one that we are not used to, and we had to adapt. The team did well.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Immobile scores 2 as 10-man Lazio wins 3-1 at Sampdoria

MILAN -- Ciro Immobile scored twice as Lazio comfortably won 3-1 at Sampdoria despite playing the final quarter of the match with 10 men on Sunday in Serie A. Lazio moved level with city rival Roma, nine points behind Atalanta in fourth place and the final Champions League berth. Fiorentina...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Celta Vigo coach Coudet on Valencia defeat: We did not make mistakes but horrors

Celta Vigo coach Edouardo Coudet insists defeat to Valencia wasn't good enough. Celta lost 2-1 in Vigo, despite going ahead. Coudet said, "The explanation today is that we scored the goals ourselves. It is a reality, we have scored very few points at home, it costs us a lot here, it costs us a lot to add three, we have to start from the minute one to play differently.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Sports#European
Tribal Football

Valencia coach Bordalas 'very satisfied' after victory at Celta Vigo

Valencia coach Jose Bordalas was delighted with their 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Hugo Duro and fit-again Maxi Gomez struck for the visitors after Iago Aspas had struck early for Celta. Bordalas said, "We are very satisfied, I am very happy with the behaviour of the team. We came here...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leicester crash out of Europa League after defeat in Napoli

Leicester are out of the Europa League after losing 3-2 at Napoli.An end-to-end encounter saw four goals shared in the first half in Naples, where the hosts led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas.However, the Foxes responded through Jonny Evans and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for the club.The Foxes fall to defeat in Naples.#NapLei pic.twitter.com/not4hh76CV— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 9, 2021Elmas struck again early in the second half and, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having chances to get themselves level once more, it proved decisive.Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended...
SOCCER
The Independent

David Moyes frustrated after West Ham goal ruled out by VAR check in Brighton draw

David Moyes was left frustrated by a VAR call after West Ham were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by bogey team BrightonThe Hammers led through a Tomas Soucek header but had a second goal disallowed for offside against Michail Antonio following a goalmouth scramble.After a lengthy review VAR Jarred Gillett decided the ball had brushed Antonio’s ankle on the goal-line after Craig Dawson bundled it goalwards via the legs of Brighton defender Shane Duffy.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I didn’t think we played well but we made enough chances to probably nick the game, but a draw was a fair...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

City, who had already secured qualification for the next round of the Champions League two weeks ago, suffered a first loss since October on Tuesday evening. After forcing Zack Steffen into a number of early saves, Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after 23 minutes, as he found himself through on goal.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch Lucas Moura score for Spurs against Norwich

After an initial few minutes of bright play from the visitors, Spurs managed to get themselves a little more involved in the action, with Oliver Skipp making a good run through the centre of the park, but the Englishman ran out of options and the final shot was under struck and uninspiring.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy