Valet worker shot and killed by a customer

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Police responded to two deadly shootings within 40 minutes of each other Sunday. Police were first called to University Hospital at 4:04 p.m, after two women who'd been shot showed up in a car. Police say they'd been on Cemetery Lane near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard when an unknown suspect fired shots into their car killing 20-year-old Canyra Osborne and injuring a 20-year-old woman. A neighbor in the area who didn't want to reveal his identity says he's sick and tired of the violence.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO