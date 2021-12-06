ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Valet worker shot and killed by a customer

WWL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA valet worker at the Ace Hotel was...

www.wwltv.com

q13fox.com

Man shot and killed at Kent bus stop

KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop Friday evening. Officers arrived at the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
KENT, WA
utv44.com

Four women shot, two killed in Mobile Sunday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Police responded to two deadly shootings within 40 minutes of each other Sunday. Police were first called to University Hospital at 4:04 p.m, after two women who'd been shot showed up in a car. Police say they'd been on Cemetery Lane near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard when an unknown suspect fired shots into their car killing 20-year-old Canyra Osborne and injuring a 20-year-old woman. A neighbor in the area who didn't want to reveal his identity says he's sick and tired of the violence.
MOBILE, AL
Whittier Daily News

Man shot and killed in South Whittier

A man was shot to death in the unincorporated South Whittier area Tuesday night. The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of Leland Avenue, between Loma Vista Elementary School and the Candlewood Country Club, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man...
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
WLBT

Man shot, killed on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at the corner of Capitol and Prentiss Streets. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirms a man was shot and killed. He has been identified as 53-year-old Marvin Lee Williams. There’s no word...
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Shot and Killed in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C — A homicide investigation is underway in East Charlotte. Police were called to the 6800 block of Lawyers Road shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday where they found a man with an apparent gun shot wound outside a home. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbslocal.com

Man Shot And Killed In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police said a 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when a sedan pulled up to him, and a gunman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
The FADER

Slim 400 shot and killed at 33

Vincent Cohran (Slim 400) was shot dead in Inglewood, California last night, according to reports in TMZ,The Los Angeles Times, and multiple local news stations. He was 33. The Compton rapper was a friend of YG's and had publicly discussed his affiliation with the Bloods, but law enforcement officials told TMZ that "Slim's murder does not appear to be a targeted hit -— more a case of 'wrong place wrong time.'"
INGLEWOOD, CA
WREG

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis officers responded to a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Dove Creek Drive near Winchester Road. When MPD arrived, they found one man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been reported. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WWL-TV

Woman shot and killed in St. Roch area

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in the St. Roch neighborhood just before 4 p.m. Friday as some in the area reported the sound of more than a dozen shots fired. Around 3:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of North Galvez Street in response to the call of a possible shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cbslocal.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting in Rankin. Emergency crews were called to the Palisades Manor Apartments on Monday night for the shooting. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. No word on any arrests. Police are investigating.
RANKIN, PA
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed at a night club early Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills of Birmingham, Alabama. Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m.,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WREG

Man shot and killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed outside a business in North Memphis Friday morning. Memphis police responded to a shooting around 1:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of N. Bellevue Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who was later transported to the Regional Medical Center by the Memphis Fire Department. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

