Rock bottom Levante clinch Osasuna draw

By Feargal Brennan
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Liga basement side Levante have picked another battling point in their bid to avoid relegation with a 0-0 draw at...

Paco Lopez
