Will the Dolphins make it to the Super Bowl? Well, while anything is possible, it is not currently looking very favourable for them. The Dolphins are currently sitting at 4-7 which sees them in 3rd place in the AFC East. With the Patriots currently in 1st in the AFC East, can the Dolphins continue their current win streak and gain a shot at the playoffs? We can surely hope so but let’s take a look at things realistically.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO