Big Ben: Saving the World's Most Famous Clock

Berlin is famous for many things: Currywurst, a certain wall, and techno. Berlin's famous techno clubs, such as Berghain and Tresor, could soon be a part of history. Rave the Planet, a group of Berlin-based DJs and artists, is hoping to win Unesco World Heritage status for the city's techno scene, according to Time Out. The hope is that it will be granted on the grounds that it counts as "intangible cultural heritage," which is a label often given to things like food, events, and dance styles. Unesco has, in the past, recognized Jamaican reggae, Argentinian tango, and Finnish sauna culture as intangible cultural heritage, so why not Berlin techno?
Comments / 0