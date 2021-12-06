ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle’s new cilantro soap may be the kick your shower needs

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM13n_0dEsL5qt00

( WTAJ ) – Some people love cilantro, but others think it tastes like soap, so it’s only fitting that Chipotle releases bars of cilantro soap to give your shower a little kick.

The new all-natural soap boasts a fresh scent and is ‘perfect’ for anyone who loves or hates cilantro, also known as coriander. The debate has raged on through multiple social media platforms between fans and the ‘haters.’

Roughly 4 to 14% of the population is genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. Those people who think it tastes like soap have a “variation in a group of olfactory-receptor genes that allows them to strongly perceive the soapy-flavored aldehydes in cilantro leaves,” according to Britannica .

“Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real-life experiences,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Every Chipotle fan, regardless of which side of the great cilantro debate they’re on, can appreciate this fan-inspired gift.”

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

The soap sells for $8 a bar and can be found on chipotlegoods.com .

Chipotlegoods.com also has chips and guac slip-on sandals, Carhart gear, and more for that Chipotle super-fan in your life.

KXRM

KXRM

